Jammu and Kashmir: Gun battle breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kupwara

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village of Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.