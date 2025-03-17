MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 March 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Gun battle breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kupwara

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village of Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area

PTI Published 17.03.25, 12:00 PM

File picture

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village of Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jammu And Kashmir Terrorists Gun Battle
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT