MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 April 2025

Groom ends life by jumping before train while wedding procession heads to Azamgarh

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in Amethi district

PTI Published 19.04.25, 02:01 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station here while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in Amethi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi, a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.

Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.

SHO of Gauriganj police station Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Suicide Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pattern of violence can’t be ignored’: Congress condemns murder of Hindu leader in Bangladesh

This is not an isolated incident, Jairam Ramesh writes. There have been repeated and deeply disturbing instances of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his foot march from Ladakh to Delhi in 2024 Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

If NYC keeps Central Park, why can’t Kancha Gachibowli, Aarey forest remain?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT