Groom ends life by jumping before train while wedding procession heads to Azamgarh

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station here while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in Amethi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi, a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.

Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.

SHO of Gauriganj police station Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.