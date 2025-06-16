Grief must be met with accountability: Congress condoles loss of lives in Pune bridge collapse

The Congress on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the collapse of a footbridge over the Indrayani River in Pune's Maval tehsil and demanded accountability, saying it is imperative that all individuals found responsible for this tragedy are held accountable under law.

Four persons died and 18 others were seriously injured after a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani river that had been declared unsafe collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune's Maval tehsil, prima facie due to crowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot.

More than 100 persons were present on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when the incident took place at 3:30 pm in Kundamala, which has seen heavy rains in the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, officials said

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the bridge collapse is a deeply distressing and an avoidable tragedy.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims, and I am praying for the swift recovery and well-being of the tourists swept away by the river current," he said.

"I salute the tireless dedication of the rescue teams who are working around the clock to locate and save those affected. I also wish a speedy and complete recovery to the several injured people in this devastating incident," Kharge said on X.

"Even as we mourn this profound loss, it's crucial that we seek accountability. Such preventable disasters demand meaningful questions be asked of those in power," he said.

It is imperative that all individuals found responsible for this tragedy are held to account under the full force of the law, Kharge said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the news of many people drowning due to the collapse of the bridge on the Indrayani river in Pune is extremely saddening.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and hope for the safety of those who are still missing. I appeal to the administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the collapse of the footbridge in Pune's Maval tehsil is a heartbreaking tragedy.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with those injured or still missing," Khera said.

Each life lost in this avoidable disaster is a painful reminder of the cost of neglect, he said, adding that public safety should not be an afterthought.

"In this moment of immense grief, we are deeply grateful for the brave and tireless efforts of the search and rescue teams. Grief must be met with accountability. But today, we stand first with those who are grieving, and honour the spirit of those still searching, and still hoping," Khera said.