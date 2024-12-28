Great loss: Fault-finders turn to praise as Modi and BJP leaders honor Manmohan Singh's legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the BJP and the RSS, offered condolences and took the opportunity to praise former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a figure they had frequently criticised in the past.

In a video message, Modi termed the passing of Singh as a "great loss for us as a nation", stressing that his life exemplified the values of "integrity and simplicity".

"His (Singh’s) commitment to the people and the nation’s development will forever be held in high regard. Dr Manmohan Singhji’s life was a reflection of honesty and simplicity," Modi said in a video message. The PM visited Singh's residence to pay his last respects.

This came in contrast to Modi’s sharp attack on Singh, three years after the former Prime Minister had vacated office. Replying to the debate over the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha in 2017, he had launched a scathing attack, questioning Singh’s honest image, which he endorsed today.

"So many scams took place during all this time, but he got no stain on him. Only he (Singh) knows the art of bathing in the bathroom wearing a raincoat," Modi had said in the presence of the former Prime Minister in the House, referring to Singh's 35 years' association with the country's economic affairs in different roles.

Modi's video message recalled how Singh had overcome adverse situations during the country's Partition to achieve remarkable success, stressing that his life serves as a lesson for future generations to rise above hardships.

"He will always be remembered as a kind-hearted individual, a scholarly economist, and a leader dedicated to reforms…As the finance minister (in the Rao government in 1990), he steered the country out of a financial crisis and paved the way for a new economic direction. His contributions as the Prime Minister towards the country’s development and progress will always be cherished," Modi said.

Modi, during the 2017 Gujarat elections had sought to portray Singh and some other Congress leaders as anti-nationals, claiming that they had held a secret meeting with Pakistani officials to plot for making Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat.

BJP’s ideological fountainhead, the RSS, condoled the passing of Singh, underlining that his "contributions to Bharat will always be remembered".

"The entire nation is extremely saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister of Bharat and senior leader of the country Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones and admirers," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.

The RSS refrains from making personal attacks against politicians but some of their leaders had come out to take on Singh for his harsh criticism of Modi’s demonetisation decision. RSS leader J. Nandkumar had accused Singh of being a silent spectator to the looting of public wealth through various scams during his tenure.