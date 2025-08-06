Government clears air on RS security moniker, denies use of paramilitary forces to curb protests

The government on Tuesday said security personnel engaged by the Rajya Sabha Chairman should be treated as marshals and not part of any paramilitary force.

The clarification by the leader of the House, J.P. Nadda, came after Opposition parties protested the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to prevent MPs from protesting inside the Rajya Sabha.

“Any person who is in the House to maintain discipline and decorum by the order of the Chair is a marshal. He is not a member of any paramilitary force. He is considered to be a marshal. And that is why he is here,” Nadda said.

The Opposition parties had alleged that CISF personnel on Friday rushed into the chamber to prevent them from entering the Well to protest the government’s refusal to discuss the special intensive revision in Bihar.

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had written to Deputy Chairman Harivansh about the deployment of the personnel.

On Tuesday, Harivansh objected to the release of the letter to the media before it reached him.

Citing instances of disruption by protesting MPs, Harivansh said the Well of the House had some sanctity and entry should be regulated there. He said holding protests in the Well amounted to bringing down the dignity of the House. There have been instances when members have snatched papers from the officials and torn them, he added.

“For the security of the secretary-general and officials working in the table of the House, the area had to be cordoned off by Parliament security personnel. The presence of security personnel in the House is nothing new,” Harivansh said.