Anil Ambani gives on-camera statement, faces 10-hour ED grilling in bank fraud case

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani was on Tuesday questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate at its Delhi office in a money-laundering case linked to allegations of bank loan fraud worth crores against his group companies.

Sources said the 66-year-old industrialist, who arrived at the ED office at 11am and left at 9pm, was not allowed to be accompanied by his lawyer and the questioning session was recorded on camera. Statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are admissible in court.

Sources said Ambani denied any wrongdoing and said his companies had made timely disclosures about their financial health to regulators. He is also said to have told investigators that all financial decisions were taken by senior executives of the companies concerned.

The sources said Ambani could be summoned again. He has sought 10 days to furnish some documents related to key financial decisions taken, the sources said.

The agency had summoned Ambani last week, days after sleuths raided 35-odd premises in Mumbai and Delhi linked to his companies in connection with the case, involving companies of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group and Yes Bank. The searches, launched on July 24, continued for three days. Later, the agency issued a lookout circular alerting immigration officials to ensure the industrialist doesn’t leave the country.

The investigation, sources said, relates primarily to allegations of an illegal loan diversion of around ₹3,000 crore, given by Yes Bank to Ambani’s group companies between 2017 and 2019. The agency alleges that just before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters “received” money in their other businesses.

A Reliance Group spokesperson had denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement that the allegation regarding diversion of ₹10,000 crore to an undisclosed party was a 10-year-old matter and the company had stated in its financial statements that its exposure was only around ₹6,500 crore.