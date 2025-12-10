MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 December 2025

ED seizes Rs 54.82 crore from Reliance Infrastructure in FEMA probe

The ED alleged that Reliance Infrastructure, through its special purpose vehicles, siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India and illegally transferred the money abroad

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.12.25, 07:08 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has seized more than a dozen bank accounts of Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure as part of an ongoing FEMA investigation, alleging diversion of public funds meant for highway projects.

According to the agency, 13 bank accounts containing Rs 54.82 crore belonging to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd have been seized for what it termed a "contravention" of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED alleged that Reliance Infrastructure, through its special purpose vehicles, siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India and illegally transferred the money abroad.

Also Read

The agency said the funds were "diverted" under the guise of "sham" sub-contracting arrangements to "shell" companies located in Mumbai.

The ED had summoned Anil Ambani for questioning in this case last month but he did not depose.

There was no immediate comment from Reliance Infrastructure on the development.

RELATED TOPICS

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Anil Ambani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix offer challenged after Saudi, UAE & Qatar back Paramount bid for Warner Bros

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi’s L’imad Holding Company and the Qatar Investment Authority have committed a combined $24 billion to the offer, Paramount said on Monday
Raghuram Rajan
Quote left Quote right

Russian oil wasn't the issue... I think the central issue was more personalities

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT