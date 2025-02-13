Goa court to pronounce verdict in 2017 rape and murder of Irish-British woman Danielle McLaughlin

A Goa court on Thursday will pronounce the verdict in the rape and murder case of Irish-British national Danielle McLaughlin whose body was found in Canacona area in 2017.

Vikat Bhagat (31), a local resident, is accused of raping and murdering the 28-year-old woman after a Holi party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her body was found in a pool of blood and without clothes in a forested area in Canacona village on March 14, 2017.

Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing the victim's mother Andrea Brannigan, said the District and Sessions court at Margao in South Goa will pronounce the judgment in the afternoon.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the accused was informed through video conference that the judgment will be pronounced on Thursday, he said.

The accused is lodged in the central jail at Colvale.

"She died a brutal death. We are hopeful that justice would be done," said advocate Varma.

The prosecution put forth enough evidence against the accused. As the victim was dead, the case is based on circumstantial evidence, the lawyer said.

As per the charge sheet, the woman, who hailed from Donegal in Northwest Ireland, was visiting Goa in 2017 when Bhagat befriended her, and murdered her after spending an evening with her.

She was hit with a stone which resulted in her death, the charge sheet said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.