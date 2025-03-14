‘Fund scam’ charges on BJD leader, in nets of Economic Offences Wing of Odisha crime branch

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha crime branch on Thursday arrested the BJD’s state youth wing vice-president Soumya Shankar Chakra in connection with alleged irregularities in the functioning of a cooperative society.

The cooperative society, which is engaged in the mineral loading business, has been identified as Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society Limited.

Soumya, popularly known as Raja Chakra, was arrested following the rejection of his bail plea by Orissa High Court. Chakra hails from the mineral-rich Keonjhar district. His involvement in the transport and logistics business is well-known.

It is alleged that he wielded a lot of clout in the cooperative society which was established in 2006 and engaged in loading iron ore from the mines in Keonjhar district, despite holding no official position. The society’s funds were allegedly siphoned off at his behest.

Preliminary investigation provided prima facie evidence that the leader was one of the beneficiaries of the fraud committed by forging documents related to labour costs, employee provident fund deductions and infrastructural expenses. Most of the fraudulent activities took place between 2017 and 2024.

On February 7, the EOW had arrested the cooperative society’s former president Manas Ranjan Barik and secretary Utkal Das of Gandhamardan Agency for their alleged role in the scam.

Director general of police, crime branch, Vinaytosh Mishra said: “Though Chakra was not associated with the society on paper, the society was running as per his commands through his henchman Sadashiv Samal, Sudhansu Shekhar Naik and Samir Jena. About ₹33 crore were distributed to local villagers who are supposed to be the members of the cooperative society. This distribution ensured that villagers always came in support of Chakra.”

Mishra said that ₹9.1 crore was given to Maa Kali Petrol Pump on paper for loading petrol in vehicles under the loading agency, but the fuel was instead being provided to Raja’s vehicles.

The DG said: “In the course of the investigation, it was found that the loading agency had earned around ₹185 crore from 2017-18 to March 24. The broad investigation revealed that the president and secretary, namely Manas Barik and Utkal Das, with the help of some other local influential persons had defrauded huge amounts of money. In the name of peripheral development, ₹34 crore was taken, but no peripheral development was done.”

Mishra said: “It was further found that around ₹74 crore has been shown as loading charges and labour payment. The corresponding muster roll and vouchers indicate a huge mismatch. It has been decided to get the period audited after which detailed allotments would come to light. Furthermore, the society has not conducted audits since 2012-2013.”

The fraud came to light after the ED got a tip from unrevealed sources about the activities of Raja and his accomplices.