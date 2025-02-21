Sambhal violence: Fugitive gangster Shariq Sata is on cops radar, say police

Fugitive gangster Shariq Sata is on police radar for his suspected role in the violence that erupted here in November last year over the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, killing four people, officials said on Friday. An aide of Sata was arrested on Thursday, they said.

The gangster, who is believed to be based in Dubai, is under investigation for his alleged involvement in orchestrating criminal activities in India.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "A total of 12 cases were registered in connection with the violence, and chargesheets have been filed in six of them."

"Of the 159 accused, 80 have been arrested, while 79 are still at large. Action will be taken only based on solid evidence and no innocent person will be targeted," he stressed but did not elaborate on the charges framed against the accused.

Asked about legal proceedings against Sata, Vishnoi said, "Conducting operations from outside India to influence activities within the country falls under the purview of BNS Section 48 (Abetment outside India for offence in country). Following the arrest of Ghulam (the arrested aide of the gangster), we will proceed with action against Sata under this section." He said that during an investigation into the case, police recovered a large cache of weapons, including 9mm cartridges from the Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

About the case registered against Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, Vishnoi said police have sought data from WhatsApp and Meta. "Further action be taken only after gathering concrete evidence," he said.

Dismissing allegations against Sata's wife, the police officer clarified, "There is no evidence to suggest that she was involved in any crime. However, Ghulam was in occasional contact with Sata through her mobile, which does not constitute a criminal offence."

When asked about a possible Dawood Ibrahim connection, Vishnoi said, "Any link will become clear if Sata is extradited and interrogated." On Ghulam's links with politicians, he said, "Merely naming someone is not evidence. In 2014, there was a case of firing on Sohail Iqbal, allegedly on the orders of the then MP. A case was registered on March 31, 2014, but no further political connections have emerged."

He also confirmed that they have the evidence of a plan to assassinate a Delhi-based lawyer. "We have proof, including WhatsApp exchanges between Ghulam and Mulla Afroz, where they shared images of a pistol before the incident. The pistol has been recovered," Vishnoi told reporters.

On whether Sata was the sole mastermind of the violence, the SP said, "He cannot be declared the only key player at this stage. As more criminals are arrested and chargesheets are filed, a clearer picture will emerge." On November 19 last year, the local court passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

