Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Z-plus security for Ambanis

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the Z-plus security provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, as it warned the petitioner that it would saddle him with “exemplary costs” if he persisted with any future attempt to file a similar plea.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justices Manmohan, while stating that evaluation of security cover for individuals was the domain of the government, expressed anger at the petitioner, Bikash Saha, who had approached the apex court again despite a three-judge bench dismissing his plea in 2022.

“Is this our domain? Should the Supreme Court decide who should be given security?” the bench asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner. The bench questioned the locus standi of the petitioner, asking him who he was to decide whether the Ambanis should be provided security or not.

“It is for the government to decide and evaluate the security for individuals. Tomorrow if something happens, will you take responsibility?” the bench asked while dismissing the plea.