MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 29 April 2025

From promise of peace to sudden departure: 60 women and children face deportation in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir administration begins deportation of Pakistani women settled in Valley under 2010 policy, but as buses roll towards Wagah, heartbreak and protest fill the air

Our Web Desk Published 29.04.25, 06:09 PM
Indian passport holder Rukshar, who was stopped by authorities from going to Pakistan, tries to explain her situation of having four sons with Pakistan nationality, at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar, Monday, April 28, 2025. India has announced the closure of the Attari border as part of heightened security measures following the Pahalgam terror attacks. The exit deadline for the short-term visa holders of the neighbouring nation ended Sunday

Indian passport holder Rukshar, who was stopped by authorities from going to Pakistan, tries to explain her situation of having four sons with Pakistan nationality, at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar, Monday, April 28, 2025. India has announced the closure of the Attari border as part of heightened security measures following the Pahalgam terror attacks. The exit deadline for the short-term visa holders of the neighbouring nation ended Sunday PTI

Police buses began leaving for Kashmir to Pakistan this week—not just carrying passengers, but carrying away years of hope for 60 Pakistani nationals, many of them women and children who crossed into the Valley under a promise of peace in 2010.

They had settled in the Valley as part of the 2010 rehabilitation policy, introduced during Omar Abdullah’s tenure as chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, they are being told to pack up and leave.

Among the deportees is Shameema Akhtar, the mother of special police officer Mudasir Ahmad Shaikh, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in 2022.

“My sister-in-law came here as a young bride 45 years ago. She belongs to PoK which is our own land. After Mudasir died, the home minister came to meet us. Now they are deporting his mother. Is this justice?” asked Mudasir’s uncle Mohammad Younus.

The 60 individuals — 36 from Srinagar, nine each from Baramulla and Kupwara, four from Budgam, and two from Shopian — were picked up and moved to Punjab. They are expected to be handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border.

For many, the news came like a bolt from the blue.

Alyza Rafiq, who arrived in Kashmir in 2013, said she never imagined this day would come. “I have three children. They’re asking me to leave my youngest daughter behind. How can a mother do that?” she said. “We have election cards, Aadhaar cards, ration cards. I’ve even voted here. What wrong have we done?”

Zahida Begum, who has lived in Kashmir for 15 years, waved her Indian documents.

“I appeal to Governor sahib and Modi ji — don’t be cruel. If you must, send us back in body bags,” another woman named Rafiqa told PTI. “My children were born here. This is their home. Now I’m being told to go back alone, or leave them behind. What kind of justice is this?”

The wave of deportations has sparked outrage from political leaders and human rights advocates.

“The recent government directive to deport all Pakistani nationals from India has raised serious humanitarian concerns, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

“Many affected are women who came to India 30–40 years ago, married Indian citizens, raised families, and have long been part of our society.”

The women now find themselves caught in a cruel paradox. While they were welcomed under a state policy then, they are now being treated as illegal residents.

Many have never returned to Pakistan since crossing over. Their children have never even set foot in the country they are now being asked to call home.

The fate of these women exposes a deeper question: Who gets to decide what’s home?

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI rolls out Shopping-GPT, rivals Google, Grok and Perplexity’s search experience

According to OpenAI, the rollout of ‘shopping buttons for AI-powered search queries’ will be made available to all users—whether they are signed in or not
Supreme Court of India.
Quote left Quote right

There is nothing wrong with a country using spyware but against whom it is used will be checked

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT