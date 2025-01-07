From paper to tab: Maharashtra to introduce 'e-cabinet' system, put govt decisions on portal

The Maharashtra government will soon implement an "e-cabinet" system which seeks to reduce use of paper and replace traditional documentation with smart tablets at cabinet meetings.

The electronic-driven initiative, presented by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, aims to make government functioning more transparent and environmentally sustainable, said an official statement.

The system will make cabinet decisions accessible to citizens through a dedicated portal. The digital initiative is being adopted after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised on the use of technology to accelerate administrative processes and ensure timely communication of cabinet decisions to citizens, said the statement.

Under the system, the use of paper in cabinet meetings will be cut down and smart tablets will replace traditional documentation. This information and communications technology-based solution will provide ministers with an easy-to-use dashboard to access relevant references, review action points, and monitor the implementation of decisions, it said.

The fully digital system will streamline the process of presenting proposals online, discussing them during cabinet meetings, recording final decisions, and maintaining related documentation. It will also preserve meeting records and make it easier to retrieve references or past decisions, said the statement.

Describing the e-cabinet as a green initiative, the government noted the system would not only reduce paper consumption, but also save time for cabinet members and officials involved in the process.

It is expected to address several challenges faced in traditional cabinet meetings and improve overall governance, said the statement.

The chief minister has highlighted this initiative as a crucial step towards good governance, aimed at addressing public issues more efficiently while ensuring environmental sustainability, it added.

