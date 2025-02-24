MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

Fraud lens on CRPF officer for misappropriating funds for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir

The officer is accused of misappropriating nearly ₹4 crore and funnelling it into stocks and mutual funds through a network of shell companies. Sources said the funds, intended to bolster the effectiveness of counter-terrorism operations, were allegedly diverted through a network of shell companies

Our Special Correspondent Published 24.02.25, 05:37 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A senior IPS officer posted as an inspector-general (IG) in the CRPF is under the scanner for allegedly misappropriating funds allocated for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and diverting the money to stock market investments.

The officer is accused of misappropriating nearly 4 crore and funnelling it into stocks and mutual funds through a network of shell companies. Sources said the funds, intended to bolster the effectiveness of counter-terrorism operations, were allegedly diverted through a network of shell companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The matter has reached the top brass of the CRPF and is being looked into,” an officer posted at the CRPF headquarters in Delhi said on Sunday.

The allegations pertainto the period between 2018 and 2019 when the accused officer was posted in Jammuand Kashmir.

Sources said officials were scrutinising financial records, share market transactions and the ownership structures of the shell companies.

The nature of the allegations has put serious question marks on the oversight mechanism within the CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force, and the need for better monitoring of funds allocated for security purposes.

RELATED TOPICS

IAS Officer Jammu And Kashmir Fraud
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Champions Trophy: Chasemaster Kohli returns with 51st ODI ton as India humble Pakistan

India’s spinners did the damage early, and Kohli made sure there were no slip-ups in the chase
In this image posted by @manipur_police on Feb. 22, 2025, security personnel during search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur
Quote left Quote right

7 day is enough to give up arms. After that (period), we will go and take such weapons from them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT