MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 31 January 2026

Fraud cuffs on former RCOM president Punit Garg in Rs 40,000-crore bank scam

The probe revealed that Garg was actively involved in the acquisition, possession, concealment, layering and dissipation of proceeds of crime generated from the bank fraud, the ED said

Our Special Correspondent Published 31.01.26, 07:01 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Reliance Communications (RCOM) president Punit Garg on money laundering charges in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged 40,000-crore bank loan fraud involving the group companies of industrialist Anil Ambani.

Garg was taken into custody on Thursday and a Delhi court sent him to nine days’ ED custody, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the agency had attached fresh assets worth 1,885 crore of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group, taking the cumulative attachment of properties belonging to the industrialist in the ongoing probe to 12,000 crore.

Garg served as RCOM president (global enterprise business) from 2006 to 2013 and then president (regulatory affairs) from 2014 to 2017. In October 2017, he was appointed executive director of RCOM and from April 2019 to April 2025, he served as non-executive director, the ED said.

The probe revealed that Garg was actively involved in the acquisition, possession, concealment, layering and dissipation of proceeds of crime generated from the bank fraud, the ED said.

Wingo blocked

The Centre has blocked the Wingo app for allegedly sending fraudulent messages from users’ phones, using them as mules to carry out large-scale message-based cybercrimes, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken by the Union home ministry and its anti-cybercrime agency, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), after they received numerous complaints against the Android application.

RELATED TOPICS

Money Laundering Case Enforcement Directorate (ED) Reliance Communications
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why did Ajit Pawar’s plane crash? Aviation experts, pilots point to low visibility as factor

Visual-aid landings are tricky and last-minute low-altitude manoeuvres can be unforgiving; but the real reason can only be known after black-box data analysis
Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

Eco Survey has called for 're-examination' of the RTI Act...Is it RTI's turn to get murdered?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT