Four UP constables convicted of attempting to murder senior woman police officer

A local court here convicted four police constables of attempt to murder a senior woman officer. The court will pronounce the sentence on Monday, February 24.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Bajpai confirmed that after completing the hearing, Special Judge Suresh Kumar Gupta of the Anti-Corruption Court-I convicted constables Ravindra, Manoj Kumar, Ravindra Singh, and Dharmendra on Friday. Following the conviction, all four accused were sent to jail.

The case dates back to 2010, when Kalpana Saxena, the then SP of Traffic, received information regarding constables extorting money from truck drivers.

Saxena, accompanied by her bodyguard, went to the location in her private car around 6:30 pm, where she saw the four constables allegedly extorting money from the truck drivers. When she tried to apprehend them, the constables fled in their car. As she pursued one of them, they attempted to run her over.

When Saxena refused to let go, the accused pushed her onto the road, causing injuries. An FIR was lodged at the Cantt police station, and the constables were immediately suspended. After a thorough investigation, police filed a charge sheet, leading to the court’s conviction.

Saxena, an IPS officer of the 2010 batch, is currently serving as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate.

