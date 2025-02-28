MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four Russian tourists rescued from drowning after high waves hit Goa’s Mandrem beach

Lifesavers rushed into the water with a rescue board and brought them out safel

PTI Published 28.02.25, 03:25 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

Four Russians, among them three women, were rescued from drowning off Mandrem beach in North Goa, a state government-appointed lifesaving agency said on Friday.

A spokesperson of Drishti Marine, which provides lifesaving services in the coastal state, said the foreign tourists were rescued on Thursday afternoon.

He said three women and a man found themselves in distress after sudden and unexpected high waves surged in the area.

"The group had ventured into the water just as the conditions quickly became unsafe for swimming," the spokesman said.

Lifesavers rushed into the water with a rescue board and brought them out safely, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

