Former Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty summoned by ED in illegal betting app probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving the online betting platform 1xBet.

Chakraborty has been asked to appear before the agency’s Delhi office on Monday, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED is probing multiple cases of illegal betting apps accused of defrauding investors and users and evading substantial tax liabilities.

The agency had earlier questioned several actors and cricketers regarding their alleged involvement with such platforms.

In July, ED booked 29 celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Ananya Nagalla, TV host Srimukhi apart from local social media influencers and YouTubers.

In June, ED had questioned former India cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as part of the ongoing probe.

Earlier this month, the agency summoned Tollywood actor Ankush Hazra in the betting app probe. Mimi, who shares the screen with Ankush in the upcoming Durga Puja release Raktabeej 2, was asked about the summons in a recent interview but declined to comment.

“The matter is sensitive. It is best if Ankush himself answers your question,” she said.

The Modi government recently brought a legislation to regulate the online gaming sector. Real-money gaming has been banned through the new law, passed in Parliament in the monsoon session.