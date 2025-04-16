Former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik's statue set ablaze, one arrested

A statue of former chief minister Biju Patnaik was damaged after a person tried to set it ablaze on Tuesday at Patnagarh in the Bolangir district of western Odisha.

Police have arrested a mentally challenged. The Patnagah Assembly constituency is represented by Odisha’s deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo. This incident comes just two days ahead of Biju Babu’s death anniversary, which is observed on April 17.

Within one month, two statues of Biju Babu have been vandalised and the colour of one statue was changed overnight in Cuttack. In the first case, the statue of Biju Babu was beheaded at Mahanga in Cuttack district.

Two years back in 2023, the then BJD MLA Saroj Meher installed Biju Babu’s statue at Block Chhak (Square) in Bolangir and tried to rename it Biju Babu Chhak. However, a section of Hindus demanded the installation of Lord Parshuram’s statue and staged a sit-in for around one month.

Later the issue reached Orissa High Court. The high court intervened and ordered status quo. Following the high court’s order, the statue could not be unveiled. The district collector ordered that the statue be covered with a polythene sheet until a consensus is reached. However, after the BJP won the Patnagarh Assembly seat in the last general election, there has been a demand to remove that statue and install the statue of Parashuram there.

Police are now conducting a probe to determine whether the mentally deranged person who set ablaze the statue did it on his own or was instigated by anyone. However, as the person tried to set ablaze the statue, the locals immediately informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and saved the statue. It has also arrested the accused.

Soon after the incident came to light, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) targeted the Majhi government and came down heavily on it. It immediately called a press conference and condemned the incident. Former minister Pratap Jena said: “The legendary leader lives in the heart of every Odia people. Biju Babu represents Odia Asmita.”

“When he passed away, the flags of three countries were wrapped around his body. The Majhi government has continuously been disrespectful to him. The Majhi government cancelled the Panchayati Raj Divas on his birthday on March 5 to erase his legacy. It changed the names of various welfare schemes named after Biju Babu. If such incidents continue, the people will give a befitting reply.”

As the issue snowballed into a major controversy chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed regret and said: “This can only be the handiwork of some lowly person, perhaps suffering from mental illness. A person has also been arrested in this connection.