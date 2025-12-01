FIR in South Delhi car crash reveals, Mercedes G63 driven in zigzag and rash manner

The Mercedes SUV that struck three restaurant workers near Vasant Kunj was speeding, moving in a zigzag manner and dragging two of the victims before overturning, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The collision took place on Nelson Mandela Marg near Ambience Mall on Sunday, killing Rohit Singh (23). His colleagues Kapil Tamta (23) and Lalit Mohan Bawari (35), all employees of a restaurant inside the mall, were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FIR, the three were waiting for transport to their rented accommodation in Munirka after their shift. “We had just reached the bus stop opposite the mall, after finishing our work, when a black Mercedes G63 coming from the Vasant Kunj side approached at high speed. The driver was driving the vehicle in a zigzag and negligent manner, first hitting the road divider and then swerving sharply towards the bus stop,” it stated.

Lalit, in his statement, said that upon seeing the vehicle lose control and head toward them, all three attempted to run toward the footpath, but the SUV rammed into them.

"The impact was so severe that Rohit and Kapil were dragged along the road as the vehicle continued forward before crashing into an iron pole on the left side of the carriageway and overturning," he said.

Police officers reached the spot after receiving a PCR call and found all three injured. Rohit was found unconscious and unresponsive, while Kapil and Lalit had sustained multiple injuries.

They were taken to a hospital, where Rohit was declared dead, while Kapil remains in critical condition, police said.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the high-end vehicle first lost control after the vehicle hit a divider and then crashed into a pole before veering sharply towards an auto stand where the three victims were waiting.

The car driver, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, was apprehended. He was returning home after attending his own reception and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash.

The SUV is registered in the name of Abhishek, a friend of the accused. Shivam, an engineer working for a software company in Noida, recently got married.

"He was there for his own reception function nearby and was returning home when his vehicle lost control at the stretch near the mall," a police source said.

His wife and brother, who were inside the vehicle, did not suffer major injuries in the crash.

Police said an initial test conducted using a liquor meter did not indicate the presence of alcohol. "However, as a matter of procedure, a medical examination was also conducted to determine if the accused had consumed liquor. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

An FIR under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, police said.