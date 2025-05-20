MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Operation Sindoor: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefs three of seven all-party delegations

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was included at the last minute after his party protested the govt's 'unilateral' decision to pick its MP Yusuf Pathan, also joined the meeting

PTI Published 20.05.25, 03:55 PM
Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri File picture

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday briefed three of the seven all-party delegations ahead of their visits to different countries to put across India's stand following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Members of the delegations headed by JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and DMK's Kanimozhi attended the briefing in which they are expected to be told about their agenda and its finer details.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was included at the last minute after his party protested the government's "unilateral" decision to pick its MP Yusuf Pathan, also joined the meeting.

Banerjee is part of the delegation led by Jha which will be travelling to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Operation Sindoor Vikram Misri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bloodbath on D-street: Sensex crashes 873 points, Nifty falls below 24,700

Analysts said investors opted for profit-booking as they awaited more clarity on the India-US trade agreement
Tom Fletcher.
Quote left Quote right

14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours if aid does not enter the territory

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT