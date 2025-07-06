Odisha youth abducted by Mali terrorists, family pleads for government intervention

Panad Narsamma, 51, has not touched a morsel of food since hearing that her 28-year-old son, Panad Venkat Raman, was kidnapped by a terrorist group in Mali, Africa, on July 1.

“Please bring my son back. I don’t want anything else. He is the only breadwinner of our family,” Narsamma told The Telegraph. A resident of Samarjhola village in Hinjili block of Ganjam district, Narsamma added: “After my husband died 18 years ago, I endured a lot to raise my children. I worked as a daily wage labourer. I won’t eat till he returns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkat Raman is among three Indian nationals abducted by al-Qaeda-linked militants in Mali. Narsamma has two sons — Venkat Raman and Lambodar — and a married daughter, Jemamani.

Her son-in-law, Pedini Babul, said Venkat had passed out of ITI in Berhampur and later moved to Mumbai in search of work. He was employed by the Mumbai-based Blue Star company, which posted him to various African countries. Nine months ago, Blue Star deputed him to the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Mali.

“He used to call us regularly,” Babul said. “On June 30, he called and said he was fine, but mentioned that terrorist activity was increasing in the area and that they were considering leaving the site. After that, we didn’t hear from him. His phone was switched off.”

The family contacted Blue Star, which initially informed them on July 2 that Venkat Raman had been arrested by the police. “We did not believe them,” Babul said. “We searched online and came across visuals on social media and YouTube. One video showed hostages with blindfolds. From his shirt, we recognised him as Venkat.”

Venkat’s younger brother Lambodar said: “We just want our brother back. We’ve filed an FIR but we know the local police can’t do much. We appeal to the chief minister, the Prime Minister and the ministry of external affairs to intervene.”

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern and urged external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to personally intervene and ensure a safe and

early release.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry confirmed the abduction of three Indian nationals employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes. “The incident occurred on July 1, 2025, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals hostage,” the statement read.

The ministry said multiple government and military facilities in western and central Mali were attacked that day. “The Indian embassy in Bamako is in close contact with Malian authorities, local law enforcement, and the Diamond Cement Factory management. The mission is also in regular touch with the families of the abducted Indian nationals,” it said.