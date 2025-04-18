Focus on protecting rights of its own minorities: India rejects Bangladesh's remarks on Murshidabad violence

India on Friday has firmly rejected comments made by Bangladeshi officials regarding recent developments in West Bengal. In a statement issued in response to media queries, Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticised the remarks as an attempt to deflect attention from human rights concerns within Bangladesh.

"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal," Jaiswal stated. "This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free."

The spokesperson further urged Bangladesh to address issues within its own borders. "Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signaling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities," he added.

The remarks come amid heightened diplomatic sensitivity in the region, with both countries closely watching each other's domestic developments.

The Centre’s statement coincided with an announcement by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who declared his intention to visit violence-affected Murshidabad, vowing to “impose peace at any cost.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while asserting that the situation in the region was steadily returning to normal, appealed to the Governor to defer his planned visit.

Bangladesh has categorically denied any involvement in the recent violence that broke out in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary to Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, on Thursday called on New Delhi and the West Bengal government to take "all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population".

"We condemn attacks on Muslims causing loss of lives and properties," he had said.

"We urge the government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population," Alam had added.

Some parts of West Bengal, including Murshidabad, witnessed sectarian violence in the past few days following protests by the Muslim community against the Waqf Amendment Act.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka last August in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.