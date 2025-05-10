Flyers stare at longer wait time: Delhi, Mumbai airports urge passengers to arrive early for longer security checks

Delhi and Mumbai airports, as well as several airlines, on Friday issued advisories urging passengers to arrive early for enhanced security checks in the wake of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has enhanced overall security at airports across the country after Pakistan sent 300-400 drones towards 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek on Thursday night to target Indian military installations. The drones were shot down by the military.

“Delhi airport operations continue as normal,” said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It also acknowledged that flight schedules and processing times at security checkpoints might be affected by the changing airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols.

According to sources, Delhi airport on Friday reported 138 flight cancellations, including 129 domestic flights. On Thursday, 79 domestic and 11 international flights were cancelled.

Delhi airport has asked passengers to follow updates and instructions provided by their respective airlines, comply with hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations and allow extra time for security checks. “Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation,” DIAL urged passengers.

The advisory also cautioned flyers to refer to official channels for accurate updates and avoid circulating unverified information.

Mumbai airport requested passengers to arrive “well in advance to ensure a smooth travel experience”, given the enhanced security measures that may lead to “longer wait times at the airport”.

On Thursday night, Air India and Akasa Airlines urged flyers to reach the airport three hours before departure for smoother security checks.

Around 24 airports in the northern and western parts of the country have been closed for civil operations. According to sources, the Notice to Airmen (Notam) on airport closure has been extended till May 14 night.

Foreign advisories

Many foreign countries, including the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, have advised their citizens to stay away from the conflict zones in India and Pakistan.

The US has asked its citizens travelling or living abroad to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme to receive real-time security updates and alerts from the nearest US embassy or consulate. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has urged British nationals to follow the advice of local authorities and local media reports when travelling to India and Pakistan.

Canada has asked travellers to avoid areas within 10km of the border with Pakistan in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab. Australia has asked its nationals to take official warnings seriously and follow the advice of local authorities in India.

On Thursday, the Dutch ministry of foreign affairs reportedly issued a “code red” travel advisory for specific regions in the two South Asian countries. Sweden and Finland have asked nationals to be cautious in India.