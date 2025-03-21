Fire at Delhi high court judge’s home leads to ‘huge cash recovery’, SC Collegium takes action

A Delhi high court judge has been caught on the wrong foot.

A large amount of cash was recovered from Justice Yashwant Verma’s bungalow following a fire incident, as a result of which the Supreme Court Collegium has transferred him back to his parent court – the Allahabad high court.

According to sources, the fire broke out at Verma’s home when he was not in the city. After the fire was extinguished, the fire brigade personnel bumped into a huge amount of cash hidden in the various rooms of the bungalow.

According to reports, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna convened an urgent meeting of the Collegium soon after the incident, and took the decision to transfer Verma back to Allahabad, where he had served till 2021.

According to reports, an impeachment proceeding against Justice Verma is being deliberated upon.

Justice Yashwant Varma did not hold court today, court master says division bench was on 'leave', per reports.

Delhi HC Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya shared that everybody is 'shaken' and 'demoralised' by incident.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha said to PTI, "It is a very serious issue if it is true and I would like to ask the collegium what is next. Today, we will also meet the Vice President of India in Rajya Sabha."

"We are waiting for more facts as we don't know what was the amount, was it seized? Besides, we would also like the Law Minister of India to come and make a statement about this in the Parliament.", he added.