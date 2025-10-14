Delhi: South Asian University student sexually assaulted, FIR registered; police probe underway

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR following allegations that a student of South Asian University (SAU) was sexually assaulted on campus, officials said on Tuesday. The incident has triggered protests by students demanding action and safety measures.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, a PCR call regarding the matter was received at the Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday.

“The call was made by somebody known to the student,” he said. A police team subsequently reached the university campus.

The student, who is currently being counselled, alleged that four men attempted to assault her while she was on her way to the campus canteen on Sunday.

“In her complaint, the student stated that she was grabbed by four men and her clothes were torn off,” DCP Chauhan said. One of the accused has been identified as a non-teaching staff member.

“Based on the statement of the victim, an FIR has been registered under appropriate sections. The matter is being investigated with due sensitivity and priority,” the officer added. The case has been filed under sections relating to attempt to commit an offence and assault.

Following the allegations, tense scenes unfolded late Monday night as dozens of students staged a protest on campus. Visuals from SAU showed packed corridors with students seated shoulder to shoulder, while university officials addressed them from a distance.

“The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities,” the university said in a statement.