Tuesday, 17 June 2025

FATF condemns Pahalgam terror attack but omits Pakistan from statement

India wants Pakistan back on the grey list after the Pahalgam attack, and part of its diplomatic outreach has been directed at getting member countries to agree to this

Anita Joshua Published 17.06.25, 06:08 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Global money-laundering and terror-financing watchdog FATF has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam but has not named Pakistan in its statement issued after the plenary meeting last week.

"Terrorist attacks kill, maim and inspire fear around the world. The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. This, and other recent attacks, could not occur without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters," the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said in a statement.

The FATF researches how money is laundered and terrorism is funded, promotes global standards to mitigate the risks, and assesses whether countries are taking effective action.

Pakistan was on the FATF grey list thrice between 2008 and 2023. India wants Pakistan back on the grey list after the Pahalgam attack, and part of its diplomatic outreach has been directed at getting member countries to agree to this.

Greylisting places the country under increased FATF monitoring and can trigger economic consequences, including a leash on foreign investments and access to financial markets.

