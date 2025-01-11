MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fighting within Modi's BJP? Uttarakhand unit expels 6 rebel leaders before polls

The expelled leaders wanted to contest the forthcoming urban local body polls in the state as independents against the saffron party's official nominees

PTI Published 11.01.25, 03:02 PM
BJP supporters during a public meeting of prime minister Narendra Modi for Lok Sabha elections, in Motihari, East Champaran district, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

BJP supporters during a public meeting of prime minister Narendra Modi for Lok Sabha elections, in Motihari, East Champaran district, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. PTI

The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday said it expelled six rebel leaders who entered the fray for the forthcoming urban local body polls in the state as independents against the party's official nominees.

The expulsion orders were issued on Friday.

The six rebel leaders, four in Uttarkashi and two in Rudraprayag, have been expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities on the recommendation of the Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, said state BJP media incharge Manveer Chauhan.

Those expelled include former municipal chairman Bhupendra Singh Chauhan in Barahat, former district president Ummeedchand Shah in Purola, former block president Yashwant Kumar in Naugaon and Shakti Kendra convener Ajay Singh Rawat in Barkot. All of them filed their nominations as Independents against the BJP's official nominees in these places in Uttarkashi district, Manveer Chauhan said.

In Rudraprayag, outgoing Ukhimath Nagar Panchayat president Vijay Rana and former mandal mantri of Agastyamuni Sushil Goswami have also been expelled for six years on the same ground, he said.

The expulsion orders were issued by party presidents of the two districts on Friday.

Urban local body polls in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held on January 23.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

