Fertiliser crisis stalls House for second day; BJD seeks governor’s intervention

The fertiliser crisis continues to haunt the Mohan Charan Majhi government, with the Odisha Assembly proceedings stalled for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Accusing the administration of failing to address the shortage, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) met governor Hari Babu Kambhampati seeking his intervention in the interest of farmers.

Deputy leader of the Opposition Prasanna Acharya said: “We met the governor for the second time over the fertiliser scarcity. Farmers are standing in long queues at primary cooperative societies but are unable to get fertilisers. We urged Speaker Surama Padhy to allow a full-day debate on the issue, but that did not happen. A five or ten-minute discussion will not serve the purpose. The governor has assured us he will take up the matter with the government.”

Acharya reminded that the governor had earlier acted after a similar representation by the BJD on September 15, but no substantial progress had followed.

BJD chief whip Pramilla Mallick also lashed out at the government, saying: “The entire administration has failed in providing fertilisers to farmers. They make up 60 per cent of the population. We demand justice for the farmers.”

Inside the Assembly, the shortage triggered further uproar. BJD MLAs trooped into the Well holding placards and shouting slogans, forcing Speaker Padhy to adjourn proceedings till Monday.

However, the Congress accused both the BJP and the BJD of indulging in politics instead of finding a solution. Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said: “We too are concerned about the plight of farmers. We want a debate and demand timely supply of fertilisers. But instead of discussing the issue on the floor of the House, both BJP and BJD have joined hands to stall proceedings.”

Meanwhile, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review meeting on fertiliser availability. A state government release said Odisha had received 11.98 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers by September 17. Efforts are on to bring another 8,921 metric tonnes of urea by rail and road. “By the end of September, an additional 30,900 metric tonnes of urea will reach the state,” the release stated.

The continuing standoff underscores the growing unease among farmers as the peak cultivation season advances. With all three major parties — the ruling BJP, the Opposition BJD and the Congress — trading charges, the fertiliser shortage has quickly become one of the most contentious political issues of the Majhi government’s early tenure.