Fight or fate? 18-month-old Female tiger cub’s death in Bandhavgarh raises questions

A forest turf battle may have cost the life of a young tigress in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh reserve

PTI Umaria (MP) Published 27.12.24, 03:26 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image PTI

A female tiger cub was found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Friday.

Prima facie, the female tiger cub, aged around one-and-a-half years, died because of a fight between big cats. However, the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy report, Panpatha Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Forest, B S Uppal said.

The carcass of the female cub was spotted by a tourist in the BTR's Jagua beat on Thursday, after which he alerted the forest staff, he said.

"It appears that the cub died on Wednesday," the official said that post-autopsy, the last rites were performed of the animal as per the norms.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

