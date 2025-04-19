FBI grenade cuffs on Punjab 'terrorist' linked to ISI, Babbar Khalsa

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, an alleged gangster turned terrorist wanted in India for over a dozen grenade attacks, has been arrested in California by the FBI and US immigration officials.

Harpreet is believed to have deep operational links with the Pakistani spy agency ISI and terror outfits such as the Babbar Khalsa International, sources in the security agencies said.

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento,” FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X on Friday.

“Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.”

Harpreet’s arrest comes days after the US extradited key Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India.

Sources in India’s central intelligence agencies said Harpreet was an associate of Pakistan-based gangster turned terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

“Harpreet was wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including 14 grenade attacks, in Punjab. He will be brought back to India soon,” a security official said.

In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on Harpreet in connection with a hand-grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh last September. Harpreet and Harwinder are among the four accused named by the NIA in the chargesheet.

An investigation by Punjab police has concluded that Harpreet provided the alleged attackers — Rohan and Vishal Masih — with explosives, weapons and logistical

support through his local

associates.

Thirty-three FIRs have been registered at various police stations and 10 lookout circulars issued against Harpreet, a Punjab police dossier says.

Harpreet is from Passia village in Amritsar district. He stayed in the UK for a short while before entering the US illegally from Mexico in 2021, sources said.

They said 16 grenade attacks had been reported in Punjab over the last seven months, targeting police posts, religious sites and the residences of public figures, including BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. Harpreet’s name cropped up during investigations into at least 14 of the attacks, they added.

“The NIA has filed an application before the Chandigarh district court seeking an arrest warrant against Harpreet in connection with the hand-grenade attack on a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on September 11 last year,” an NIA official said.

The grenade attack targeted former Jalandhar superintendent of police Jaskirat Singh Chahal and his family. Harpreet later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

After questioning several associates of Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, the NIA concluded last year that Rinda had been working with Harpreet since 2023.

Their new syndicate set up terror modules and carried out terrorist activities in Punjab, the NIA official said.