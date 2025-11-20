Faridabad police set up Special Investigation Team to investigate Al Falah University

The Faridabad police has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Al Falah University, several of whose doctors have been arrested, in connection with the case. as multiple agencies probe the Delhi car blast and the recently exposed white-collar terror module spanning three states

Investigating agencies have detained a cab driver, a cleric, and an Urdu teacher for questioning, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT, comprising two assistant commissioners of police, an inspector, and two sub-inspectors, is compiling a report on the university’s operations.

"An SIT has been formed to investigate the affairs at Al Falah University in Faridabad. All aspects will be looked into," said a Faridabad police spokesperson.

Faridabad Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta has ordered the SIT to probe how the university became a breeding ground for terrorism.

The team is tasked with tracing the terror module’s funding and explosives network, as well as the role of residents from nearby villages.

The SIT was formed after Director General of Police O. P. Singh visited Al Falah University on Tuesday and instructed that both the commissioner and deputy commissioner personally visit the site and take charge.

A cab driver from Dhauj village was detained last night. Officers recovered a grinding machine and another electric device from his home, reportedly held in his custody by Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the arrested doctors and a prime suspect.

Sources said Dr Ganaie supplied SIM cards to some students and associates through the cab driver.

The driver, from Asaoti village in Palwal district, met Dr Ganaie at the university hospital after bringing his son for treatment for burn injuries. Dr Ganaie reportedly offered significant assistance to him.

Agencies also detained a cleric and an Urdu teacher from Ghasera village in Nuh district. They were picked up at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Raipur village near Sohna.

Investigators revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, the suicide bomber behind the November 10 Red Fort blast, frequently visited this mosque for prayers. Police are examining whether any meetings or conversations occurred in his presence.

The cleric’s family has denied any involvement. “The Shahi Jama Masjid is located on the highway and hence, people from anywhere in the country could come there to offer prayers,” they said.

Meanwhile, parents of Al Falah University students are planning to stage a protest outside the university on Saturday.