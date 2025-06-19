MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Farewell, Arrowhead: Ranthambore’s fearless queen bows out after epic final hunt

The legendary tigress, granddaughter of Machhli and daughter of Krishna, succumbed to bone cancer days after taking down a crocodile in a fierce battle

Our Web Desk Published 19.06.25, 03:51 PM
Representational Image File picture

Tigress Arrowhead (T-84) – the fierce yet graceful queen of Ranthambore, passed away just hours after her daughter was relocated to another reserve, forest authorities confirmed via an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 16-year-old tigress, born to Krishna (T-19) and granddaughter of the legendary Machhli (T-16), had long been battling bone cancer. Her death marks the end of an era for one of India’s most iconic tiger dynasties.

“Farewell, Queen Arrowhead (T-84),” read the heartfelt message posted by Ranthambhore National Park’s official Instagram account. “She was more than just a tigress — she was a symbol of grace, strength, and motherly spirit.”

Her final act, just two days before her passing, was as dramatic and fearless as the legacy she carried.

In a rare and brutal encounter near Padam Talab in Zone 3, Arrowhead was captured on camera taking down a crocodile – echoing the hunting prowess of her grandmother, Machhli, once dubbed the ‘Crocodile Killer’.

Eyewitnesses said the tigress lay in wait at the water’s edge before launching an ambush. What followed was a violent one-minute struggle, culminating in Arrowhead overpowering the reptile, dragging its lifeless body into the jungle.

The final hunt | Image from: X

The visuals, now viral, show her ferocity and unrelenting power even in the twilight of her life.

Born in 2011 as part of legendary Krishna’s first litter, alongside siblings T-64 and T-65, Arrowhead established her territory in zones 2, 3, and 4 of the reserve, overlapping her mother’s former grounds.

She earned her name from the distinctive arrow-shaped marking on her head and became a favourite among wildlife photographers and tourists alike.

Arrowhead’s lineage continues through multiple cubs, including RBT 2507, the daughter who was shifted to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve just hours before the matriarch’s death.

