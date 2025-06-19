MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Coast Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing in Kerala due to bad weather

PTI Published 19.06.25, 03:45 PM
Representational image.

A Coast Guard helicopter on a routine coastal patrol made a precautionary landing at a college ground in Kerala on Thursday after encountering rough weather, a Defence release said.

The Chetak helicopter was returning from patrol when it faced turbulent weather conditions.

As a safety measure, the crew carried out a precautionary landing at the football field of St Gregorios Dental College in Chelad, near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, the release said.

After the weather cleared, the helicopter resumed its journey and landed safely at the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Nedumbassery, it added.

