Fake Goa government officer held for splurging at resort

During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of Rs 2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages, and other facilities

PTI Published 05.01.25, 10:01 PM
Representational Image

Police arrested a Haryana resident for allegedly posing as a senior Goa government officer and availing of facilities of Rs 2 lakh at a resort including food and drinks, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a resort located in Mandrem area.

The accused Mirnank Singh told the resort management that he was a high-ranking officer with the Goa government and asked them to provide him with a luxurious room, an official said.

During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of Rs 2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages, and other facilities availed of by Singh.

The accused was exposed after the resort management suspected something was amiss and contacted the police. He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to impersonation and arrested on Saturday, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

