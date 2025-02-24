MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and Heads of Missions of 61 countries visit Kaziranga National Park

The ambassadors first took the elephant safari inside the Park's central range at Kohora with Jaishankar riding the famed elephant Pradyumna

PTI Published 24.02.25, 09:57 AM

X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and Heads of Missions of 61 countries took elephant and jeep safari ride in the Kaziranga National Park on Monday morning, officials said.

The envoys had arrived in Jorhat along with the External Affairs minister on Sunday night and arrived at Kaziranga, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, early this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambassadors first took the elephant safari inside the Park's central range at Kohora with Jaishankar riding the famed elephant Pradyumna.

After the elephant safari, they took the jeep safari inside the park, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Jaishankar and some of the envoys were seen feeding the elephants after the safari.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Kaziranga National Park director Sonali Ghosh and DFO Arun Vignesh accompanied the guests during the safari.

Jaishankar along with the ambassadors will leave for Guwahati later in the day to witness the Jhumoir dance performance by nearly 9,000 artistes in the evening where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

The heads of missions will also attend the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit on Tuesday.

''A historic visit! Last night, Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Shri@DrSJaishankar landed in Jorhat with over 50 Heads of Missions on a historic visit to Assam. This will open up the doors of intensified foreign collaboration in the state. A warm welcome to all!'', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on 'X'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

S Jaishankar Kaziranga National Park (KNP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Eye on Assembly elections 2026, Mamata Banerjee calls for Trinamul unity huddle

The event will also mark the Trinamool chief’s first public assertion of sole authority over the party since recently reclaiming its reins after a decade of delegating power to nephew and heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee
In this image posted by @manipur_police on Feb. 22, 2025, security personnel during search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur
Quote left Quote right

7 day is enough to give up arms. After that (period), we will go and take such weapons from them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT