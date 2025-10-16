Balance between environment & livelihood: Supreme Court nod to 'green firecrackers' in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of “green firecrackers” in Delhi-NCR, modifying a ban imposed last year to curb pollution.

The apex court had in 2018 imposed a complete ban on conventional crackers, allowing only “green crackers” whose production and sale remained patchy at best, encouraging illegal smuggling of conventional crackers. This led the apex court to ban even green crackers last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran allowed the joint request of the Centre and the Delhi government and the pleas of manufacturers of green crackers seeking relaxations.

The bench said the court needed to strike a balance between environmental concerns and the livelihood of thousands of workers dependent on the cracker industry.

“We also take note of the concerns raised by the state of Haryana. It is their contention that out of the 22 districts..., 14 districts fall within NCR. It is, therefore, the contention that almost 70 per cent of the state is affected by the ban on firecrackers. A similar plea was also raised on behalf of the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” the bench said.

“It is further to be noted that to the query as to whether there was a substantial difference in the AQI (air quality index) in the year 2018 and 2024 when the ban was imposed, it has been fairly stated that there is not much difference...,” it added.

Some of the directions issued by the court: