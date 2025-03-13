Enforcement Directorate raids multiple locations in Bengaluru in gold smuggling case involving Karnataka actor

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bengaluru and some other places as part of a money laundering probe linked to probe "larger conspiracy" into an alleged gold smuggling racket in which an actor was recently arrested by the DRI in Karnataka, official sources said.

A case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested, the sources said.

The probe aims to look at the larger conspiracy of gold smuggling through airports and the generation of proceeds of crime by various people, including influential persons, government officials and "politically exposed persons", they said.

Multiple locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are being searched, according to the sources.

The DRI had arrested Rao after seizing gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her at the Kempegowda International Airport here after she arrived from Dubai on March 3.

The actor is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The police officer has denied any links with her alleged illegal activities.

