ED questions Suresh Raina in money laundering case involving betting app

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in an alleged illegal online betting app-linked money-laundering case.

An ED official said Raina’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the investigation into the sports betting app 1xBet.

“The agency questioned him regarding his links with the app, the endorsement fee earned and the mode of communication between the two parties,” the official said.

The agency had recently called representatives of Google and Meta for questioning, as several illegal betting apps have allegedly swindled numerous people and investors out of crores of rupees, or evaded paying taxes.

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, there are about 22 crore Indian users

of online betting apps, of which about 11 crore are regular users.

Last month, the ED had questioned actor Prakash Raj in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the promotion of illegal online betting and gambling apps by several celebrities.

The agency has widened its probe and issued summons to several prominent persons after registering a case against 29 celebrities,

including Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and several social media influencers and YouTubers, for allegedly promoting illegal online betting platforms.

Sources said several celebrities were suspected of having “endorsed” online betting platforms.

The agency is also examining the financial transactions involving the celebrities who have claimed they were unaware of the true nature of the platforms.

“They allegedly promoted these betting platforms through online pop-up advertisements, potentially encouraging users to engage in illegal gambling,” said an ED official.