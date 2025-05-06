Enable quota in private educational institutions: Kharge writes to PM Modi on caste census

The “arbitrarily imposed” 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs should be removed through a Constitutional amendment and Article 15(5), which enables reservation in private educational institutions, should be fully implemented, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union home ministry should study the Telangana model for the upcoming caste census, Kharge wrote in his detailed letter to Prime Minister Modi, urging the government to implement a comprehensive caste census and consider related policy reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, which revisits an earlier communication sent in April 2023, criticised the government for not responding, and called for immediate steps toward “inclusivity and justice.”

Kharge accused the prime minister and BJP leaders of attacking the Congress party for its demand for a caste census, which the government now acknowledges as being in the national interest.

“Regrettably, I never received any reply to this letter,” Kharge wrote, referring to his 2023 correspondence. “You today acknowledge [the caste census] is in the interests of deeper social justice and empowerment,” he said.

The Congress leader welcomed Modi’s recent announcement that the next national Census—delayed since 2021—would include caste as a category, but flagged the absence of details and concrete planning.

Kharge outlined three key suggestions for making the caste census meaningful and impactful.

“The design of the census questionnaire is crucial. The Union Home Ministry must draw upon the Telangana model—both the methodology adopted for finalizing the questionnaire, as well the final set of questions asked.”

“Whatever the results of the caste census will be, it is abundantly clear that the arbitrarily imposed 50% ceiling on reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs must be removed by a Constitutional amendment.”

“Article 15(5) was introduced in the Constitution of India with effect from 20th January 2006. This was subsequently challenged in the Supreme Court. Finally, it was upheld by the Supreme Court after prolonged deliberations on 29th January 2014 very shortly before the model code of conduct for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections went into effect. It provides for reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs in private educational institutions as well. This should be implemented.”

Rejecting any notion that the caste census would be divisive, Kharge said, “Conducting any exercise such as the caste census which gives the backward, the oppressed and the marginalised sections of our society their rights cannot and should not be considered divisive in any way.”

He invoked recent national unity following terrorist attacks in Pahalgam to illustrate India’s social fabric and capacity for solidarity. “Our great nation and our large-hearted people have always come together as one whenever needed,” he said.

Kharge urged Prime Minister Modi to hold a dialogue with all political parties to ensure consensus and transparency. “I trust my suggestions will receive your serious consideration,” he said, reiterating that the Congress Party sees the caste census as essential to fulfilling the promises of justice, equality, and opportunity enshrined in the Constitution.

Sharing Kharge's letter on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Following the CWC meeting on May 2nd, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji wrote to the PM last night on Mr. Modi's sudden and desperate U-turn on the caste census - even as the nation's anguish and anger at the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks continued unabated."

"Kharge ji has made three very specific suggestions," he said.



