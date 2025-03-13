EPIC debate denied, Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha demand a short discussion

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded a short discussion on duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers issued to voters by the Election Commission, after their call for an elaborate debate was rejected.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien requested Deputy Chairman Harivansh that a debate be allowed under Rule 176, which provides for a short-duration discussion.

He made the appeal after Harivansh rejected notices under Rule 267 from six members for a discussion on the EPIC issue by suspending the listed business of the day. Harivansh suggested that the members move the notices under other rules. The Opposition parties had moved notices for an elaborate discussion on Monday and Tuesday but they were not allowed.

“We request you and the government, let us have a discussion next week on the list of duplicate voters,” O’Brien said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the elections should not only be held neutrally, but must also be seen as being held neutrally. He claimed that the duplicate IDs had led to the addition of 48 lakh bogus voters in some states.

RJD member Manoj Jha said the EPIC issue had agitated voters and political parties. He added that Article 324 of the Constitution speaks about conducting free and fair elections and a level playing field for all parties.

Jha said no two voters from different Assembly constituencies should have the same first three letters in their EPICs. However, the same letters are being repeated in the EPIC numbers of voters of multiple Assembly seats within a state and in constituencies in other states, he said.

“Issuing duplicate cards is a matter of concern. The fairness of elections is

important. The EC should find out the extent of duplicate cards, investigate the matter and take corrective actions,” Jha said.

Members from all Opposition parties supported Jha.

While pressing for a short-duration discussion on duplicate EPIC numbers, the Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha said they had been cooperating with the government. One instance they pointed out was the request from the government to slot the reply to the discussion on the railway ministry for Monday instead of wrapping it up on Wednesday.