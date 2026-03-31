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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Election flying squad intercepts and inspects DMK chief Stalin's car

According to the EC, the surveillance teams deployed in assembly constituencies have so far seized Rs 273.71 crore, which include Rs 44.89 crore cash, gold worth Rs 116.07 crore, and liquor worth Rs 93 lakhs

PTI Published 31.03.26, 06:28 PM
Election flying squad officials check the vehicle of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Saliamangalam junction on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway as he proceeds to Tiruvarur for an election campaign, in Tiruchirappalli, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Election flying squad officials check the vehicle of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Saliamangalam junction on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway as he proceeds to Tiruvarur for an election campaign, in Tiruchirappalli, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. PTI

DMK Chief M K Stalin's vehicle was intercepted and checked by the election flying squad here while he was travelling to Tiruvarur district for the election campaign on Tuesday.

The inspection took place shortly after Stalin launched his election bid from Tiruvarur constituency, the hometown of his father and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, on Tuesday.

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The video clip released by the DMK shows the Chief Minister remaining seated in the vehicle while the officials conducted their search.

Following the brief check, Stalin was permitted to resume his journey to meet with voters.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the legislative assembly elections on March 15. Elections to the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are slated to be held on April 23.

According to the EC, the surveillance teams deployed in assembly constituencies have so far seized Rs 273.71 crore, which include Rs 44.89 crore cash, gold worth Rs 116.07 crore, and liquor worth Rs 93 lakh, a release said

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