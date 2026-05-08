Delhi Police bust ISI-backed terror plot targeting Delhi temple, dhaba, military camp

Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway and a military camp in Haryana through operatives linked to the Shahzad Bhatti module, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the revelations emerged during the interrogation of nine alleged operatives of the module arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under their 'Gang Bust Operation 2.0' from multiple states.

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Investigators found that one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi and sent photographs of the premises to Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms, the source said.

The module had allegedly planned to target police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the temple and carry out firing to create panic and disruption, he said.

The source also added that the accused were also tasked with carrying out a grenade attack on a popular 'dhaba' on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, frequented by thousands of people daily, with the intention of causing large-scale damage and casualties.

"A military camp in Hisar was also allegedly surveyed and videos of the area were shared with handlers across the border. Some police stations in Uttar Pradesh were also on the target list," the source added.

482 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police while conducting raids at almost 1000 locations during this 48-hour 'Gang Bust Operation 2.0' operation. Police said the operation took place across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between Tuesday and Thursday.

The police were successful in recovering 141 pistols, 212 cartridges, 79 knives, 24 vehicles, Rs 19 lakh cash and 19kg narcotics from the operation.