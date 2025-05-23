EC to set up polling booths in residential high-rise complexes to boost turnout

The Election Commission has decided to set up in-house polling booths in residential high-rise complexes across the country, hoping to increase voter turnouts among a section often lackadaisical about going out to vote.

Many in Bengal’s political and administrative circles believe the decision can impact next year’s Assembly polls, especially in constituencies in Calcutta, Howrah and the Salt Lake-New Town area that are home to large numbers of multi-storey housing complexes.

The BJP — which believes that high-rise residents tend to be its supporters, and are often prevented from stepping out to vote by alleged Trinamool-backed goons — welcomed the decision.

Trinamool sources declined comment, saying the subject hadn’t been discussed within the party, but dismissed claims that the poll panel’s decision would go against the party.

“Polling booths were set up in high-rises for the first time during the Delhi Assembly polls, and it raised the turnout 15 per cent compared with the previous election,” a poll panel official said. “So, it was decided to extend the measure across the country.”

For now, housing complexes with at least 300 voters will be considered for the privilege, sources in the poll panel said.

“For this, the secretary of the housing society would have to give a no-objection and there should be a proper space, like a community hall, to set up the polling booth,” a source said.

“The Election Commission will arrange the polling and security personnel. It will also ensure CCTV coverage.”

The poll panel is yet to make a thorough survey of the residential high-rises in Calcutta, Howrah and other places in Bengal. A rough estimate suggests the initiative could increase voter turnout by 10 to 12 per cent in Calcutta alone, a poll panel official said.

“The city has in the past few elections recorded an average turnout of about 63 per cent. Having polling booths in high-rises or housing complexes can raise this to 75 per cent,” he said.

A retired bureaucrat who had worked with the Election Commission for a few years explained why having in-house booths for gated communities in Bengal was important.

“The poll panel used to receive complaints about party-backed goons preventing high-rise residents from stepping out of their housing complexes on polling day,” he said.

“Also, voters living in high-rises are often lackadaisical about visiting the booths to cast their votes.”

Political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty agreed that such booths would raise the voter turnout “significantly”.

“A large number of housing complex residents are elderly; they can’t go out to vote. But if booths are set up within the complex, they will definitely exercise their democratic rights,” he said.

While buoyed by the decision, the state BJP seemed to have doubts about its implementation.

“This is a bold decision. If implemented properly, the poll results from Calcutta and its neighbourhood would change completely,” state BJP general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said.

“But it will be tough to implement. The ruling party will intimidate the secretaries of the housing societies into refusing to give the no-objection.”

While declining to make an official comment, a Trinamool source said: “We don’t fear anything.... As no resident of the state has been deprived of the Mamata Banerjee government’s welfare schemes, we don’t think that high-rise residents would vote against us.”

The Election Commission has also decided to reduce the number of voters allotted per booth to 1,200 from 1,500 for a smoother voting experience.

“In Bengal, the number of booths will rise to about 1 lakh from the existing 81,000. This will reduce congestion and help the voter,” a poll panel official said.