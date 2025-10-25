EC tightens norms for AI content poll campaigns, mandates clear labels

The Election Commission on Friday strengthened regulations on the use of artificial intelligence-generated campaign material.

The poll panel mandated a legible label such as “AI-Generated”, “Digitally Enhanced” or “Synthetic Content” covering at least 10 per cent of the visible display area or the initial 10 per cent duration for audio content.

ADVERTISEMENT

The labelling rule has been in force since the last Lok Sabha polls in 2024, but the EC has specified the size and timing of the label.

The guidelines applicable to all recognised parties said that AI-generated content must “disclose the name of entity responsible for its generation in the metadata or accompanying caption”. It also prohibited the publication or forwarding of content “which is unlawful and misrepresents the identity, appearance, or voice of any person without his consent in a manner reasonably likely to mislead or deceive the electorate”.

While reiterating the existing norm of a three-hour deadline for taking down content when ordered to, the EC specified that parties must “maintain internal records of all AI-generated campaign materials, including creator details and timestamps, for verification when sought by the ECI”.