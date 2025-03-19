EC ready to upload booth-wise voter turnout data after Supreme Court's intervention

The Supreme Court on Tuesday recorded an undertaking from the Election Commission (EC) that it was willing to upload polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website after every phase to address allegations of widespread discrepancies between the votes initially disclosed and the final tally.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, which was hearing two PILs filed by Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, asked the petitioners to make representations before the poll panel within 10 days.

The bench recorded the undertaking after senior advocate Maninder Singh informed the court about new chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s efforts to resolve the issue in contrast to the poll panel’s earlier stand. In May last year, the poll panel had told the top court that such disclosure was not possible and would create confusion.

On Tuesday, Singh told the bench: “I am under instruction to say that the new chief election commissioner has asked me to inform your Lordships that the petitioners can meet him for a discussion. They (EC) are open and will do whatever is possible, they can meet him.”

In his order, the CJI said: “Learned senior counsel appearing for the Election Commission states that the petitioners may file a representation with the EC and the EC will give them a hearing…. Let the representation be made within 10 days.”

The court posted the matter for further hearing to the fourth week of July.