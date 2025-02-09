MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 09 February 2025

Eknath Shinde a 'dynamic grassroots leader', devoted life to Bal Thackeray's vision: Modi

May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people, the prime minister wishes the Maharashtra deputy chief minister on his birthday

PTI Published 09.02.25, 07:55 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde during a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Nanded, Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde during a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Nanded, Saturday, April 20, 2024. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on his birthday and said he is a dynamic grassroots leader whose life has been devoted to developing the state.

Shinde, the chief of Shiv Sena that is part of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, turned 61 on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Best wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on his birthday. He is a dynamic grassroots leader whose life has been devoted to developing Maharashtra and fulfilling the vision of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe," Modi said in a post on X.

"May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Eknath Shinde Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Biren Singh steps down as Manipur's Chief Minister after two years of ethnic violence

It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far, writes the 64-year-old in his resignation letter
Former Delhi chief minister Atishi with AAP winning candidates addresses the media after a meeting with party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, outside his residence in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

AAP will play the role of a constructive Opposition, will ensure BJP gives Rs 2,500 to women

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT