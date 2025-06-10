MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eight men slip into deep water and drown in Banas river in Rajasthan

The SP said it was not immediately clear how they slipped into the deep water

PTI Published 10.06.25, 06:50 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Eight men drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday, police said.

Three others were rescued and their condition is stable, Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Vikas Sangwan, said.

He said a group of 11 men aged between 25 and 30 years had entered the river for taking a bath when they slipped into deep water.

"They were taken out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared eight of them dead," he said.

The SP said it was not immediately clear how they slipped into the deep water.

The deceased had come from Jaipur for a picnic, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

