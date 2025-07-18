ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra, attaches assets in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, in a money-laundering case and attached ₹37 crore worth of immovable properties linked to the businessman, agency sources said on Thursday.

They said the case was linked to a February 2008 land deal at Shikohpur in Haryana.

This is the first time that a probe agency has filed a chargesheet against Vadra or attached properties — 43 of them in this instance — linked to him.

The trial court in Delhi is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet, filed on Thursday, which names Vadra and some others as accused.

Vadra denies the allegations and claims he is being “hounded and harassed” by the ED as part of a “political vendetta” by the BJP against the Gandhi family.

The Shikohpur land deal between Vadra and real estate firm DLF was one of Narendra Modi’s 2014 election planks. The charges are that businessmen like Vadra had in connivance with public servants bought land cheap from farmers at a time when the Congress ruled the state.

Sources in the agency said a company linked to Vadra, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, had bought a 3.5-acre plot in Shikohpur for ₹7.5 crore. It later allegedly sold the plot for ₹58 crore to real estate giant DLF.

A Congress government led by chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power at the time.

Haryana police filed an FIR to probe the deal in 2018, and later the ED took over the case.

“Vadra has been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was questioned by the agency for three days in April in connection with the case,” an ED official said.

“A provisional attachment order was issued on July 16, 2025, in which 43 immovable properties amounting to ₹37.64 crore pertaining to Robert Vadra and his entities including Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd and others have been attached.”

On Monday, the agency had questioned Vadra in connection with a money-laundering probe relating to two property deals in London.

The two properties — at 12 Bryanston Square and at Grosvenor Hill Court, 13 Bourdon Street — are purportedly owned by UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. The ED claims the two properties are benami properties held by Vadra, and is investigating his alleged links to Bhandari.

The agency is probing Vadra in another land deal case in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

In April this year, Vadra had claimed he was being victimised.

“When I speak in favour of the country, I am stopped; Rahul is stopped from speaking in Parliament. The BJP is doing it. This is political vendetta to divert from the real issues,” he had said.