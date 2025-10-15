Supreme Court allows use of green crackers for Diwali in Delhi-NCR. Here’s what you need to know

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the sale of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, with conditions applied. The apex court permitted the offline sale of green crackers between October 18 and 21 as a temporary relaxation on the firecracker ban.

The court directed that the usage of these firecrackers will only be allowed between 6am - 7am and 8pm - 10pm on 20th October, that is the day of Diwali. “As a temporary measure, we allow bursting of crackers from October 18 to 21. Crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR, and they cause more damage than green firecrackers,” Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai said.

Crackers containing barium, or bought from outside Delhi-NCR are completely banned. Any illegal crackers or non-NEERI [National Environmental Engineering Research Institute]-approved items will be confiscated, and the licences of violators will be cancelled. The traders might even be fined.

What is a green cracker?

A green cracker is an eco-friendly firework that is made in a way that it reduces emissions of particulate matter, specifically sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

It is either developed or approved by the CSIR-NEERI, and is designed to have a low environmental impact by eliminating harmful chemicals like barium and using additives that suppress dust and release water vapour.

Green crackers usually include flower pots, pencils, sparklers, maroons, bombs,and chakkar. They have a low thermite count and use minimal aluminium. According to studies by the CSIR-NEERI, green crackers will reduce emissions by 30 percent when compared to conventional fireworks.

How do you identify a green cracker?

The Supreme court has directed that all green crackers will be sold with a QR code. Scanning this QR code which upon scanning will show data on emissions testing report and other details, including composition, and licence number. Green crackers will also carry the logo of the CSIR NEERI

CSIR-NEERI logo will be present on all green crackers

A QR code will also be present on all green crackers

Where can I buy green crackers?

According to the Apex court, green crackers will only be sold by licensed traders registered with the NEERI. Sales will only be allowed at designated locations identified by district collectors in consultation with the police.